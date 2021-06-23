Shots fired during standoff in Richmond, but RCMP say suspect arrested without injury

A man with a gun was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police and court bailiffs in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police say the bailiffs were enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court order to remove a man from a home in the 22000-block of Norton Court when he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The bailiffs called RCMP and reported that the man had come outside onto a second-floor balcony and fired multiple shots into the air, according to a statement.

Officers arrived on scene at about 12:08 p.m.

"Richmond RCMP front-line officers quickly set up containment on the residence and the area was secured for public safety. Front-line officers were in contact with the man; however, he refused to exit the residence," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in the press release.

An emergency response team and an RCMP negotiator were called in, and police say the suspect finally left the home and was taken into custody at about 3:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.