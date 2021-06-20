Targeted shooting in Surrey tied to gang activity, police say

Surrey police say investigations into a targeted shooting Saturday night have found it was gang related and tied to drug trafficking.

RCMP said in a news release that the shooting happened in the Newton area at around 8:40 p.m.

They say officers were dispatched to investigate a report that the occupants of a silver SUV had fired shots at people in a white Jeep in the 7300 block of 128 Street.

Police say both vehicles sped away but the Jeep crashed near the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said no one in the Jeep was injured but two suspects were arrested shortly after.

"The driver and the passenger of the Jeep Compass are currently being held in police custody as the investigation is ongoing," Munn said.

She says both suspects are known to police.

No further information was released. Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to locate the silver SUV.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.