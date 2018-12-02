8 short-term volunteer opportunities for the holidays in Metro Vancouver

The winter holidays can be an excellent time to give back to our communities. Not only are many of us in the giving spirit, many non-profit organizations have extra programming that requires short-term, seasonal help.

Here are some opportunities for those in the Lower Mainland who are looking to volunteer.

Aunt Leah's Christmas tree lots

Aunt Leah's Place helps kids in and aging out of foster care as well as young mothers. This year the organization has five Christmas tree lots across the Lower Mainland in Vancouver, Burnaby and North Vancouver, from which it hopes to raise more than $600,000. It's still looking for people to volunteer at the lots. Shifts can be as short as four hours.

Fill out an online application.

Beauty Night

Beauty Night provides free wellness, life skills development and makeovers for women and youth living on the Downtown Eastside. The organization is looking for wellness and beauty professionals to step in over the holidays, when many of its regular volunteers take time off.

Fill out an online application.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank provides assistance to more than 27,500 people every week. Last year its volunteers donated about 75,000 hours of time. Currently, the organization is in need of some seasonal warehouse help. Volunteers can help out by driving vans around to pick up food donations from across Metro Vancouver, assist drivers picking up food or help donors dropping off food donations at the warehouse. Shift times vary, but in each case volunteers must be able to lift 20 to 50 lbs.

Apply by sending an email to volunteer@foodbank.bc.ca or fill out an online application.

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

Every December, nearly a thousand families register with the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau to create holiday experiences for their kids. The organization gives low-income families a grocery store gift card to buy items for a Christmas meal. Parents can also select a gift for children under 18. Kids also get a book, stuffed toy, stocking stuffers and new or gently used clothes. Volunteers can help out in the toy store by assisting families choose gifts. Shifts run Dec. 5 to Dec. 21 and are either a full or a half day.

Fill out an online application.

Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose offers a safe ride home for drivers and their vehicles over the holidays. The organization is mainly looking for designated drivers (people who drive the client's vehicle), navigators (who travel with the driver) and escort drivers (who use their own vehicle to drive the team to their next ride). The service runs the four weekends (Friday and Saturday nights) from 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Volunteers need a criminal record check.

Fill out an online application.

Pop-up free store on the Downtown Eastside

This will be the fifth year for this shop, which is run by Christina Wong. All items are free in the one-day-only pop-up store on the Downtown Eastside, which Wong says offers "a dignified shopping experience" for people to shop for what they want and need. This year the store will open on Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wong says she's still looking for volunteers to help set up tents and tables, hang posters and fold clothes. Wong is also still looking for donations. High priorities include men's jackets, pants and shoes, backpacks, socks (new only), blankets and toiletries.

Apply by sending an email to employtoempower@gmail.com.

Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store

The Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store serves more than 2,500 customers every month. It provides affordable merchandise and access to free clothing. The store is looking for adults to help sort through donations, Monday to Friday either 10 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until December 21.

Apply by sending an email to volunteers@ugm.ca.