Shoppers rescued after crashed vehicle leaves them trapped inside B.C. store

Multiple people have been rescued from a Walmart store in Saanich after a vehicle crashed through a concrete wall and into the store, leaving shoppers trapped inside.

Saanich police said in a written statement that just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday emergency responders, including police, fire and ambulance responded to a call at the Uptown Shopping Plaza.

A vehicle on a parkade level had driven through the concrete wall and into the Walmart store, trapping people inside.

Saanich Fire crews rescued the people trapped inside as well as the driver of the vehicle. All sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.