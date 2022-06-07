The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says a shooting in Richmond on Saturday was likely a targeted attack related to gang activity.

Police were called to a parkade on the 7000-block of Ackroyd Road around 11 a.m. on June 4 after receiving a report of shots fired.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

IHIT has identified them as 23-year-old Kevin Allaraj and 22-year-old Jeevan Saepan, both from the Lower Mainland and known to police.

In a news release, it said RCMP responded to a vehicle fire in Surrey about a half hour after the shootings in the area of 114 Street and 96A Avenue and believes the two incidents are connected.

Investigators say the activities and associations of both victims are being looked into.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP, the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the B.C. Coroners Service. Homicide detectives are also consulting with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) for further information that could assist the investigation.

Investigators say they are seeking dashcam or CCTV footage or witnesses from the areas of both scenes on June 4, specifically from the 7000-block of Ackroyd Road in Richmond between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and the 11400-block of 96A Avenue between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.