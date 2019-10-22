Shooting victim on life support not likely to survive, say RCMP
Homicide investigators taking over investigation of targeted shooting in downtown Chilliwack
Homicide investigators in Chilliwack, B.C., have taken over a police investigation into the shooting of a man in his late 20s.
RCMP say they responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man who had been seriously injured near Fletcher Street and Yale Road.
The 27-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains on life support. Police say he is not expected to survive.
Homicide investigators are are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are working with the RCMP's Serious Crime Unit.
Police say there is no suspect in custody and no risk to the public, as the shooting appears to have been targeted.
"Our investigators are still looking into whether the victim had any direct connections to gangs or the drug trade," said Const. Harrison Mohr.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
