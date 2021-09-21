Suspect arrested in fatal north Okanagan shooting near Vernon, say RCMP

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting near Vernon, B.C.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a vehicle fleeing the scene near Enderby Road on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a body.

A suspect vehicle was spotted near Armstrong, about 20 minutes north of Vernon, and RCMP say they have arrested one man.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says more details about the identity of the victim will be released after further investigation and once relatives are informed.

She says police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.