Homicide team investigating after woman shot in Surrey

The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Surrey, B.C., early Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP officers were called to an alleyway in the 13700-block of 75A Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. PT, after someone called about a vehicle that had crashed. Officers found a 30-year-old woman with critical injuries, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She later died. A statement said her death is not believed to be random.

"Early information indicates a second vehicle was involved in this shooting and police are currently combing the area for any potential evidence, including video surveillance," read the statement from Surrey RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Invesigation Team (IHIT) is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. PT to speak about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1‐877‐551‐4448 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222-8477.