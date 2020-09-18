Shooting in Surrey sends man to hospital

A shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday night has sent a male to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The area around 194 Street and 34 Avenue, near the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley, remains closed this morning as police continue to investigate.

Surrey RCMP say the incident does not appear to be a random act and they believe the victim was targeted.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood hoping to speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca .

On Wednesday, a man was killed in a targeted shooting in South Vancouver. In an unrelated incident, two more homicide victims were found at the Astoria Hotel in the city's Downtown Eastside.