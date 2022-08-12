1 dead in shooting in Maple Ridge
A man has died of gunshot wounds following a shooting in Maple Ridge
Man found in the 11900 block of 216th Street at around 11.45 a.m. Friday
A man has been shot and killed in Maple Ridge.
Ridge Meadows RCMP say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 11900 block of 216th Street at around 11.45 a.m. Friday.
Police say when officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police and paramedics applied life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating,
It is unclear if the incident is related to gang violence. There have been a number of recent gang-related shootings on the Lower Mainland and in Whistler.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the Maple Ridge homicide to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-448.