1 dead in shooting in Maple Ridge

A man has been shot and killed in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 11900 block of 216th Street at around 11.45 a.m. Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police and paramedics applied life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating,

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, where they found the victim of a shooting who was pronounced dead at the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

It is unclear if the incident is related to gang violence. There have been a number of recent gang-related shootings on the Lower Mainland and in Whistler.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the Maple Ridge homicide to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-448.