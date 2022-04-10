Investigators identify victim in Saturday shooting, seek car seen leaving Maple Ridge crime scene

Investigators are seeking information on a vehicle linked to a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday.

At about 4:30 p.m. on April 9, RCMP responded to shots fired in a parking lot near a gym at Lougheed Highway and 226 Street. The victim, 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun of Maple Ridge, was found dead.

Police say Khunkhun does not have a criminal record, but the shooting was targeted. Whether this was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict has yet to be determined.

A vehicle seen leaving the parking lot is of interest to investigators. It is described as a newer model red Honda four-door sedan with a sun roof.

Darr Khunkhun, 41, has been identified as the victim of the shooting that took place in Maple Ridge on Saturday April 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of IHIT)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking anyone who has seen this vehicle, or who may have dashcam footage from the area around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

"We are seeking this vehicle and its occupants, but warn you to not approach them," IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a news release.