Investigators identify victim in Saturday shooting, seek car seen leaving Maple Ridge crime scene
Victim of targeted attack identified as 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun
Investigators are seeking information on a vehicle linked to a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday.
At about 4:30 p.m. on April 9, RCMP responded to shots fired in a parking lot near a gym at Lougheed Highway and 226 Street. The victim, 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun of Maple Ridge, was found dead.
Police say Khunkhun does not have a criminal record, but the shooting was targeted. Whether this was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict has yet to be determined.
A vehicle seen leaving the parking lot is of interest to investigators. It is described as a newer model red Honda four-door sedan with a sun roof.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking anyone who has seen this vehicle, or who may have dashcam footage from the area around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
"We are seeking this vehicle and its occupants, but warn you to not approach them," IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a news release.