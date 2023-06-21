IHIT describes 2 men wearing face coverings in killing of gurdwara president

Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say they are looking for two "heavier-set" male suspects in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sunday night.

Nijjar, 45, was shot multiple times while in a car in the busy parking lot of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Surrey, where he was president.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the suspects were wearing face coverings and fled the scene on foot out the rear exit of the gurdwara, then southbound on 122nd Street and through Cougar Creek Park to a waiting getaway car in the area of 121 Street and 68 Avenue. He said it's unclear whether there was a third person driving the car.

Pierotti said the suspects and vehicle were believed to be in the area for at least an hour prior to the homicide.

No suspects have been arrested, nor have investigators established a motive, he said.

IHIT continues to request help from the public in the form of information and dashcam video from the parking lot and surrounding area around the time of the shooting.

Police said earlier the targeted killing took place just before 8:30 p.m. PT, soon after evening prayers at the gurdwara had finished.

According to Pierotti, investigators are still looking into whether the crime is linked to a car found on fire in Coquitlam shortly after the killing.

Nijjar was a prominent leader in the Sikh community and an activist with the Sikh independence group Sikhs for Justice, which advocates for the establishment of an independent Sikh state of Khalistan in India.