Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C., east of Vancouver on Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP issued a statement confirming its officers were on scene at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on 120 Street.

Police did not confirm the identity of the victim, who they said was an adult male found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The homicide occurred in the gurdwara's parking lot, according to a statement from Surrey RCMP at 10 p.m. Sunday.

By 10:30 p.m., there was a heavy police presence with more than 100 people gathered near the temple. Police had blocked off both entrances.

Onlookers gather near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara after a fatal shooting on Sunday evening. (Sohrab Sandhu/CBC)

Police said they were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after a "report of a shooting in a parking lot of a temple."

Police provided first aid, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The region's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will work with Surrey RCMP to investigate the killing, and are "currently in the evidence gathering phase," speaking to witnesses and seeking any video or other evidence.

The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib on 120th Street in Surrey is seen in this 2019 image. (Google Maps Street View)

"At this early stage of the investigation, any possible motives for the shooting are not yet known," Surrey RCMP said in the statement. "Police are still working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area."

The force said it is "aware of social media posts that are speculating on the identiy of the victim" but would not confirm his identity.