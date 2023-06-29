B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who was shot by an RCMP officer in the Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope, B.C. — about 152 kilometres east of Vancouver — on Wednesday.

Mounties say an "interaction" between the man and officers occurred at the hospital, resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.

In a statement, police say the man received immediate medical attention, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were initially called at 11:44 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5 at the Zopkios off-ramp, where multiple people were found with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital.

RCMP say an altercation allegedly occurred between two of the injured people, resulting in B.C. Emergency Health Services personnel requesting police assistance.

The Fraser Canyon Hospital Emergency Department in Hope is temporarily closed while the Independent Investigations Office of BC investigates an incident that occurred this afternoon. <br><br>Read more: <a href="https://t.co/qWzpChIDDm">https://t.co/qWzpChIDDm</a> <a href="https://t.co/IOvHNGUHf6">pic.twitter.com/IOvHNGUHf6</a> —@Fraserhealth

The Fraser Canyon Hospital emergency department is temporarily closed while B.C.'s police watchdog investigates. The IIO is called to investigate any police interaction that leads to death or serious harm.

Fraser Health said in a statement that ambulance services are still available in Hope and surrounding communities, and people needing help can call 911 or go to the Chilliwack General Hospital, about 50 kilometres southwest of Hope.

"All patients, staff and medical staff are physically safe and unharmed; however, the emergency department will remain closed until the investigation concludes," the statement reads.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a tweet Wednesday that support services were available for staff and patients who witnessed the police incident.