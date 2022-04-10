Man dead after daytime shooting in Maple Ridge

RCMP in Maple Ridge say a man has died after being shot Saturday afternoon near Lougheed Highway and 226 Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says police received reports of gunfire around 4:30 p.m. PT. Upon arriving in the area, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man later died of his injuries.

Police have released few details about the violence, but say it is not a random incident.

Looking for witnesses

Ridge Meadows RCMP is working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on the case.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage from the area around the time of the shooting to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.