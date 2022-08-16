Man shot dead after woman tries to escape vehicle travelling on Highway 1 near Kamloops

The RCMP say a man has been shot dead after officers responded to reports of a woman trying to escape a vehicle travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops, B.C.

They say 911 operators got a call from a woman from inside what sounded like a vehicle around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, before someone else reported a woman trying to get out of an erratically moving vehicle and a third caller reported a relative and a child had been abducted.

RCMP say emergency response officers went to a rural property just before 9 p.m. when the suspect vehicle was reported near a trailer, and about six hours later, a man emerged with a weapon and a child.

They say the man was shot and killed during the ensuing "engagement'' with officers, and a woman was found inside the trailer with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties say officers then went to the suspect's home and found a second woman bound and injured inside.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police watchdog, has been called to investigate the fatal shooting, while the RCMP say they're investigating the initial abduction complaint and the alleged assault of the second woman.