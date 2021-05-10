Shooting at Vancouver airport linked to gangs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday at Vancouver International Airport in what police say was a gang-related killing.

The shooting, which occurred mid-afternoon outside the departures terminal, was the latest in a spate of gang-related violence across B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police said.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said the victim was known police.

Richmond RCMP responded to reports of a shooting at around 3 p.m. local time. Police intercepted the getaway vehicle — an SUV — and were shot at by the suspects, who are still at large, said Jang.

At a media briefing at the airport Sunday night, Jang and Chief Superintendent Will Ng, who is in charge of Richmond RCMP, said they're frustrated the latest gang-related violence occurred in a public area with innocent bystanders.

"They will stop at nothing to target rivals, even if it's at an international airport in broad daylight on Mother's Day, and putting everyone at risk, including shooting at a police officer, which indicates to me these people have no care whatsoever," Ng said.

Police stopped car chase

Added Jang: "There are just no further words, please don't kill one another, please stop the violence.

"Enough is enough," he said.

Officers weren't hurt when they were fired upon. Ng said the officers did not not fire back and stopped the pursuit because they were concerned people in the busy area would be hurt.

Police are looking for at least two suspects.

An RCMP officer works at the scene after a shooting at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Traffic cones blocked off a section of the international and Canadian departure areas at the airport, and police erected white screens in front of an entrance way. Inside the terminal, yellow police tape restricted the same doorway and most of the shops in the area were closed.

By early evening, the airport said the situation outside its main terminal was "contained" and the airport was open and safe. Flights were still operating.

The incident disrupted major traffic routes and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Police say they are still searching for one or more suspects related to the shooting. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, as well as the Massey Tunnel, were temporarily closed but have since reopened, according to DriveBC.

The Templeton, Sea Island Centre, and YVR-Airport stations on the Canada Line were also temporarily closed, but have reopened.

RCMP said it appears the airport shooting is connected to a burned-out vehicle that was found in nearby suburban Surrey, in the 9700 block of Princess Drive at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Both Jang and Ng called for a coordinated response between law enforcement agencies to solve the gang shootings and make arrests. Ng said police will use "next-level strategies," to target gang members, which include efforts to try and keep people from joining gangs.

Jang says they are looking for dashcam video of those who were in the area Sunday afternoon to help with their investigation.