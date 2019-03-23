Shocked, angry British Columbians push for inquiry into RCMP's money laundering resources
New report finds no federally funded RCMP officers dedicated to money laundering in B.C.
British Columbians have been left reeling with some calling for a public inquiry after a new report shows there are no federally-funded RCMP officers dedicated to investigating money laundering in the province.
The report, released on Monday, looks into why so few money laundering cases have been prosecuted in B.C., despite allegations that the practice is widespread in the province.
"Originally, I was shocked," said Raymond Wong, who has launched an e-petition calling on the federal government to launch an inquiry.
"I thought at least there would be one person on the case."
This week's revelation follows a shattering report released last June, which focused on the links between money laundering and casinos in B.C. and concluded with 48 recommendations.
Wong, also a member of the group Housing Action for Local Taxpayers, says he is tired of not seeing action or hearing answers from government.
That's why he's pushing for a public inquiry.
"They've been talking about it for several months and we have heard nothing nothing at all," he told CBC's The Early Edition. "People want answers now."
'Just so disturbing'
Brad West, the mayor of Port Coquitlam, has gone through a mix of emotions since reading the report.
"I've stopped being shocked but what I am is pissed off, to be really honest, because this is just so unacceptable," said West.
"The idea that the federal government can't muster one RCMP officer at the federal level to deal with this issue is just so disturbing."
CBC requested an interview with Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair.
He declined but, in a written statement, pointed to a lack of tools and resources — due to the previous government's cuts of over $500 million from the RCMP's budget — as a significant challenge to fighting organized crime.
Mayor West faults higher levels of government for not handling money laundering sufficiently and instead blaming previous governments.
"I don't doubt the former government is also responsible, but this current government has been in power for several years now," he said.
"You would have to be living under a rock not to know that money laundering is a major issue in this province."
Who is responsible?
Lindsey Houghton, with B.C.'s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, disagrees that a lack of dedicated federal RCMP officers reflects the state of policing against money laundering in the province.
"The [Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation] is not only defined by the E-Nationalize investigation," Houghton said.
"There is a significant amount of work being done, not just to learn what the issues are — which, hopefully, people can appreciate takes time — but also they are conducting several investigations."
Peter German, the author of the report, agreed that all police officers have a responsibility to investigate money laundering — but says that's not enough.
"We have to make sure that our regulatory bodies, our enforcement bodies and everybody is properly attuned and properly resourced to able to deal with these issues," he said.
'There are a whole lot of different factors."
With files from The Early Edition
