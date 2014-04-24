Veteran MLA Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of the B.C. Liberal Party

Six-term MLA and former cabinet minister Shirley Bond has been chosen interim leader of the B.C. Liberal Party, the party announced Monday.

Bond will replace Andrew Wilkinson, who announced Saturday he would be stepping aside to make room for new leadership in wake of a poor election performance in October.

Bond has been MLA for Prince-George Valemount since 2001. She became B.C.'s first female attorney general in 2011 and has previously served in at least five different ministerial roles.

She won her sixth term on Oct. 24 with 56 per cent of the vote in her riding, beating NDP candidate Laura Parent and Green candidate MacKenzie Kerr.

More to come.