Canada Coast Guard to assess fire on vessel that lost shipping containers

The Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a fire on the vessel that lost 40 of its shipping containers near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait on Friday.

According to a tweet from the United States Coast Guard, the containers fell overboard off the Zim Kingston when it came across rough seas 70 kilometres west of the strait. The vessel has since been anchored in Constance Bank near Victoria.

On Saturday, Canadian Coast Guard says it received a report at around 11 a.m. PT of a fire on two of the damaged containers on ship.

"The Canadian Coast Guard hasn't received any reports of any injuries," Canadian Coast Guard communications advisor Michelle Imbeau told CBC News.

It is unclear what caused the fire, she said, but a lifeboat from the Coast Guard's Victoria station is near the Zim Kingston to assess and act as a safety vessel.