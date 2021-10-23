40 shipping containers floating near entrance to Juan de Fuca Strait

The Canada Coast Guard is warning marine travellers of several shipping containers floating near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait.

Forty containers fell overboard off the Zim Kingston when it came across rough seas 70 kilometres west of the strait.

According to a tweet from the United States Coast Guard, a helicopter was deployed to look for the containers, eight of which were found and are being tracked as they move north.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is working with the USGC to monitor the situation, and it is assessing whether there is any risk of pollution or other hazards from the containers.

Warnings have been issued for ships travelling through the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait after several shipping containers, some of which are pictured here, fell off a ship and are now floating in the ocean. (United States Coast Guard/Twitter)

Both coast guards have sent broadcasts to ships that may be in the area.

The Zim Kingston, bound for Vancouver, has been safely anchored near Victoria.

The Zim Kingston lost 40 shipping containers during bad weather near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait. (Four Lau/MarineTraffic.com)

The last time several containers fell off a ship near B.C., was in November 2016, when 35 empty containers fell off the side of a cargo ship. Some debris washed up on beaches near Tofino several days later .

The Canada Coast Guard says some of the containers will sink.