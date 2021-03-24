UBC professor Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot has been appointed as a member of the United Nations committee to promote and protect the rights of Indigenous people.

It's the first time an Indigenous woman from Canada will hold the position of North American representative on the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"I am incredibly grateful and humbled by this opportunity to help advance the rights of Indigenous Peoples around the world through this work for the UN Expert Mechanism," said Lightfoot in a written statement from the university.

The committee is made up of seven independent experts who are tasked with advising states on implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The 46 articles of UNDRIP affirm the rights of Indigenous people to live in dignity, maintain their culture and participate in government decision-making, among other things.

Lightfoot says one of her main concerns in her new role will be the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages, some of which have been pushed "to the brink of extinction" by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not only was there a tragic physical loss of elders and knowledge-keepers during the pandemic, which in many cases is the strength of language left in Nations, but then in addition to that, there was the loss of regular and ongoing contact between elders and younger people within Nations," her statement reads.

Lightfoot says her first step will be to consult Indigenous leaders across Canada and the United States.

The associate professor at UBC's School of Public Policy and Global Affairs is one of the world's leading experts in global Indigenous rights and politics, according to the statement.

Lightfoot is Ashinaabe from the Lake Superior Band of Ojibwe and enrolled at the Keweenaw Bay community in Michigan. She is a dual Canadian and American citizen.

The first in her family to attend university and a three-generation survivor of residential schools, Lightfoot says she's always seen education as a tool to support her family and her community.

"Everything I do is with my family's residential school legacy in mind — to try to answer the question of what can we create for our collective present and our future that is better than our past," she said.

Action plan on UNDRIP

In December, the federal government tabled Bill C-15 in the House of Commons to chart a path forward for implementing the individual and collective rights set out in UNDRIP.

In 2019, B.C. became the first government in North America to pass legislation to implement the declaration. However, more than a year later, Indigenous leaders have criticized the delay in coming up with an action plan.

"I'd like to see Indigenous human rights become as common sense and taken for granted as other human rights are, so that it would be unthinkable to violate them," said Lightfoot.