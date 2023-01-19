B.C. Housing purchases permanent shelter location in Cranbrook
Nearly 2 years after zoning was approved, B.C. Housing moves forward with purchase
B.C. Housing has announced the purchase of a permanent, year-round shelter site in Cranbrook, B.C.
The housing agency recently purchased the site at 209 16th Ave. North, next to Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C., a non-profit organization that will operate the shelter.
The building is a former fitness facility and will require renovations before it's operational, the province said in a release. Renovations are expected to be complete later this year, at which point the shelter will open with 40 beds.
"This shelter will bring people indoors and provide a warm bed, hot meals, showers, laundry and support services," said B.C. Housing.
"The shelter will be open to people experiencing homelessness in Cranbrook, including those accessing temporary shelter at the Cranbrook Travelodge at 1417 Cranbrook St. North."
The Travelodge shelter, currently run by Community Connections, will close once the permanent shelter is operational. People staying in the Travelodge will be able to transition to the new shelter location.
The Travelodge shelter has been in operation since April 2020.
"This purchase ensures vulnerable members of the Cranbrook community have access to safe and secure shelter spaces with supports, year-round," said Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing.
The purchase comes two years after the City of Cranbrook approved zoning for the 16th Ave. site.
In December 2022, B.C. Housing presented to Cranbrook City Council saying they were looking for alternate locations.
At the time, Tyler Baker, director of regional development for B.C. Housing, stated that renovations to the site on 16th Ave. were projected to be too costly.
B.C. Housing did not state why they changed their minds about finding an alternative location.
In Cranbrook, there are now more than 200 people without permanent housing, according to Nancy Reid, executive director of Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?