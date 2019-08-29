Wanted assault suspect from Alberta believed to be on Vancouver Island: RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Mounties say a warrant for Sheldon Hinton was issued in Alberta and has been extended to B.C. as investigators believe he is currently in central Vancouver Island and possibly Nanaimo.

Police say Hinton has an extensive history involving violence and has trained as a boxer, and should be considered violent and dangerous.

He's described as a bald, non-white male who stands six feet three inches and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.