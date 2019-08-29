Skip to Main Content
Wanted assault suspect from Alberta believed to be on Vancouver Island: RCMP
Mounties say Sheldon Hinton should be considered armed and dangerous

The Canadian Press ·
RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating Sheldon Hinton, 50, who is wanted for aggravated assault. (RCMP)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Mounties say a warrant for Sheldon Hinton was issued in Alberta and has been extended to B.C. as investigators believe he is currently in central Vancouver Island and possibly Nanaimo.

Police say Hinton has an extensive history involving violence and has trained as a boxer, and should be considered violent and dangerous.

He's described as a bald, non-white male who stands six feet three inches and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

