'She could do anything': Dedicated public servant Barb McLintock dies at 68

Barb McLintock, a former reporter and longtime public servant, passed away in a Victoria hospital on Friday morning at the age of 68, after a brief battle with thyroid cancer.

McLintock worked for the B.C. Coroners Service for 14 years starting in 2004.

In 2011, she became the service's first manager of communications, and became the public face of the service, often working early mornings, late nights, and weekends.

A statement from the service said "Barb was on a first-name basis with virtually every experienced journalist in the province, as well as most of the politicians."

Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner, said McLintock "dedicated her life to public service."

The world has lost a wonderful soul. Barb McLintock was a superior journalist and public servant. I will miss her blue ribbon photography at the Luxton Fall Fair. Condolences to her many friends. —@jjhorgan

"She was just a pleasure to work with, very down to earth, very pragmatic, incredibly honest and she had great integrity. She was incredibly intelligent and so well read, she could speak knowledgeably on almost any subject and she knew everybody intimately," said Lapointe.

"You couldn't go anywhere with Barb, at least in Victoria, and not run into somebody she knew. She knew all the politicians, she knew all the stakeholders, of course she knew all the media folks."

McLintock died early Friday morning from complications of recently diagnosed thyroid cancer. She was 68. (BC Coroner's Service)

Lapointe said McLintock was known for her love of horses, and also served in a number of community groups.

"Her talents were amazing, she could do anything," she said. "We sure will miss her."

McLintock retired from her full time role in February 2017. After a few months of travelling, she returned, working part time on several projects for the service.

She left in late November of this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

McLintock is also remembered as a reporter who worked as a legislative reporter for the Province newspaper starting in the 1970s.

I’m at a loss today to find words to express what Barb McLintock meant to me professionally and as a friend with unwavering support and encouragement. Her sudden passing leaves me sad but I feel so fortunate to have worked with her in transition. Rest In Peace Barb —@AndyWatsonBC