Vancouver Island family issues warning after toddler overdoses on morphine

London Drugs is apologizing for a human error that resulted in a three-year-old on Vancouver Island taking five times the amount of morphine he was prescribed.

His family is also now advocating for others to be vigilant with prescriptions.

Charlie Cherriere was prescribed morphine to deal with pain after tonsil surgery in May. His parents filled the prescription at London Drugs at Victoria's Tillicum Mall, and were given the medication without consultation with a pharmacist.

"We thought it was odd, we talked about it that night that it was strange to get given a bag of narcotics for a toddler and nobody talked to us about it," said Charlie's mom Kate.

'Head flopped right back'

The family, which lives in Shawnigan Lake, a 50-minute drive from Victoria, read the instructions and administered the medication, but afterwards noticed some strange symptoms in Charlie.

Kate Cherriere says that her son Charlie could have died from being administered the amount of morphine he was given in his prescription from London Drugs. (CHEK News)

"My husband picked him up and his head flopped right back. It's something you'll never get out of your head," said Kate.

The next morning Kate and Cory Cherriere found their son unresponsive and not breathing properly.

Kate administered opioid-blocking naloxone to Charlie which she had on hand because she took training on the life-saving measure.

"I would have never thought to grab it and give it to my three-year-old," she said.

They then got Charlie to Victoria General Hospital where doctors confirmed that the toddler was suffering from an opioid overdose.

He was stabilized with more naloxone and has recovered.

The Cherriere's said doctors discovered that the morphine prescription on the bottle was wrong and five times the dosage intended.

'Makes our hearts stop'

London Drugs says human error caused the incorrect dose.

"Something like this makes our hearts stop. We've definitely taken a learning. We are moving forward so this doesn't happen again," said London Drugs pharmacy general manager Chris Chiew.

The company has apologized to the family and says it will pay for the Cherriere's medical costs.

Charlie Cherriere, pictured with his father Cory, has completed recovered from an accidental morphine overdose in May 2018. (CHEK News)

The family says the B.C.'s College of Pharmacists also conducted an investigation into the incident.

With files from CHEK News.