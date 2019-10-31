MLA unhappy after Shawnigan Lake landfill closure deadline extended

A controversial landfill near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has had its deadline to close extended until next year by the Ministry of Environment, a move criticized by the local MLA.

The landfill — a soil dumpsite — was supposed to be closed by October 31, but the Ministry has extended the deadline for the closure plan to August 31, 2020 based on "careful consideration of environmental risks."

The landfill has been the subject of controversy for years. It is located in an old quarry in the hills above the community and in 2013, its owner, Cobble Hill Holdings Ltd. received a permit to store contaminated soil.

In 2017, the province pulled the permit after it said the company failed to provide documents proving financial security.

The closure plan, decided in 2019, had already raised the ire of some local residents as it doesn't call for the removal of the contaminated soil. Some residents feel the contaminated soil could affect groundwater quality in the region, which is a 45-minute drive from Victoria.

Water supply in the region serves around 12,000 people in Shawnigan Lake, and serves as a back-up for the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

'Undermines public trust'

Green Party Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau says the decision to extend the deadline undermines public's trust in the government.

"It really undermines the public's ability to feel that government is able to enforce its orders and its regulations and to have compliance on what they say to companies to do," Furstenau told host Robyn Burns on CBC's All Points West.

Furstenau said there is still mistrust with the company, and disappointment among the community who feel as though contaminated soil should never have been allowed in the quarry in the first place.

In a statement, Minister George Heyman said a new condition was added as part of the approval for the extension: undertaking a complete pre-winter inspection of the landfill.

"Staff will continue to monitor work being done, and intervene as necessary," the statement continued.