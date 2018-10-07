B.C. woman pens open letter to driver after mother killed at Surrey crosswalk

A North Delta family hopes the driver involved in a collision that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman will come forward to police.

Sharon Mitchell was struck while trying to cross a road in her electric wheelchair in a marked crosswalk in Surrey on Monday, Oct. 1.

She later died from her injuries after her family says they had doctors remove her from life-support.

Her daughter Daveen Herman says her family is struggling to cope with the loss.

"It does break my heart that he just left her there," Herman said about the driver, who police have not found or identified.

She wrote an open letter to the driver of the vehicle.

Daveen Herman reads a letter to the driver of a vehicle that struck her mother on Oct. 1 2018. 1:09

"I know you were scared, but how could you not have stopped to help her?" she wrote. "No matter how scared you are, that is nothing compared to the pain you have caused my family and myself.

"Unless you come forward you will live with this unbearable guilt."

Herman says having the driver come forward will help provide closure to her family.

Sharon Mitchell's family is calling for better security measures at this crosswalk at 68 Avenue and 132 Street where she was struck. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Henry Gillich was with Mitchell the night she was struck, and says the pair were on their way out for a meal when she was hit.

"It's very hard to believe it's happening in front of you like that, 20 feet, at the most 20 feet away," he said. "She was a good person."

The collision is just one of a handful of accidents — involving fatalities and serious injuries — in Surrey over the past month.

Surrey RCMP have warned drivers to adjust their habits to the change of the season, rainier weather and the sun setting earlier.

Investigators continue to seek tips and video of the crash. So far there is no description of the vehicle involved.

Daniel Herman, Mitchell's son-in-law says the family wants more safety precautions — such as lights — at the intersection.

"How many more people are going to be hurt or killed until they fix it?" he asked.

With files from Zahra Premji