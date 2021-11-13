Search and rescue teams now searching for missing Kamloops woman

Search and rescue teams are now assisting RCMP officers in the search for missing Kamloops woman Shannon White, who has not been seen since Nov. 1.

Mounties say White, 32, is believed to have left her home in the city's Lower Sahali neighbourhood around 8 a.m. on the day she disappeared.

She normally showed up for her job at a car dealership on Notre Dame Drive by 8:30 a.m., but she never arrived that morning. A day later on Nov. 2, her Jeep was found at Nicola Street and 3rd Avenue, opposite Royal Inland Hospital.

Investigators now say they received information that White's SUV was travelling west of the city for a 45-minute duration, shortly after she was supposed to have arrived at work.

White's Jeep SUV is a black 1997 TJ model, with B.C. licence plate KA0 22N. There is a turquoise palm print decal on the driver’s side mirror and a turquoise ‘Wander Lust’ decal on the passenger side of the hood ,with a circular pattern between the two words. (Kamloops RCMP)

"With this new information, the Kamloops RCMP are seeking any witnesses who may have observed Shannon's Jeep west of Kamloops on Nov. 1 to please contact police," said Cpl. Dave Marshall.

Search and rescue officers are now searching the area near the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops, as well as the Silver Sage trailer park on the other side of the city.

Earlier on in the search, RCMP said White's Jeep was discovered without a pink flower that normally sat above her spare tire.

They are asking for anyone who has dash cam footage in the Lower Sahali, Notre Dame or downtown areas on Nov. 1, or any other information, to contact them.

White is described as having blond hair and green eyes, standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38386,