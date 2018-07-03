Police say a search is underway for three people who reportedly fell into the waters of Shannon Falls Provincial Park and disappeared.

A spokesperson from Squamish RCMP said the three reportedly fell into the water near the top of the waterfall, which is about 60 km north of Vancouver.

According to the provincial parks service, the falls are 335 metres at their highest point, which makes them the third highest waterfall in B.C.

Emergency crews from at least seven different agencies have been deployed to the park to find the missing people.

Rescuers survey the cliff face of Shannon Falls Provincial Park as the rescue mission unfolds. Personnel from over half a dozen agencies are contributing to the operation. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Personnel and vehicles from Squamish Search and Rescue, the District of Squamish Fire Department, B.C. Park Rangers, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP have taken over the park's parking lot and are presently barring access.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue and North Shore Search and Rescue tweeted that they were assisting Squamish Search and Rescue.

The RCMP spokesperson said the mission is not considered a recovery mission at this time since there has been no sign of the three missing people. She said crews would search through the night if needed.

A rescuer scales the mountain face in Shannon Falls Provincial Park to search for the three missing people. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Falls hundreds of metres high

B.C. Parks posted on Tuesday that the park is now closed due to the emergency.

"This park is directly adjacent to Highway 99, making it a popular day-use park," the Shannon Falls web page states. "This park provides picnicking, hiking and access to the trail in Stawamus Chief Provincial Park."

The falls' waters feed from Mount Habrich and Mount Sky Pilot, the web page notes.