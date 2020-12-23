Snowboarder who went missing on mountain near Terrace, B.C., pronounced dead

The 39-year-old snowboarder who went missing at B.C.'s Shames Mountain has been pronounced dead after being transported to hospital, according to Terrace RCMP.

Tim Giannou, who was reported missing on Tuesday evening, was found around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and taken to hospital by ambulance.

On Thursday, a written statement from Terrace RCMP said Giannou has died. No foul play is suspected and the investigation has been taken over by B.C. Coroners Service.