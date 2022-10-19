Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with killing of RCMP officer

An RCMP officer was fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., while helping a bylaw officer access a tent located in a park. Const. Shaelyn Yang, who worked with the RCMP's mental health and outreach team, is being remembered for her compassion and kindness.

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an on-duty RCMP officer in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Jongwon Ham made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He was remanded until Nov. 2, meaning he is still in custody.

Ham is accused of killing Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, who was helping a city bylaw officer with a call in Broadview Park when she was stabbed.

Yang died of her injuries in hospital.

Court records show Ham, who is in his 30s, was wanted on an assault charge related to an incident in Vancouver on March 17. A warrant for his arrest had been issued Monday.

On Wednesday, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said Yang shot the stabbing suspect before she died. He was taken to hospital to be treated for critical injuries, RCMP said.

Yang was the only officer to fire her weapon. The IIO is investigating her actions because the office's mandate is to review all police actions resulting in death or serious harm in B.C.

Yang had been with the RCMP for three years before she died. Described by her superiors Tuesday as a "kind and compassionate person," she worked for the Burnaby detachment's mental health and homelessness outreach team.

WATCH | Burnaby RCMP chief superintendent remembers Const. Shaelyn Yang: