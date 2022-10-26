Slain RCMP Const. Yang cleared of wrongdoing in shooting: B.C. police watchdog

British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared a slain Burnaby RCMP constable of wrongdoing after she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which is called to investigate any police interaction that leads to death or serious harm, says after a review of all available evidence, its chief civilian director determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence.

It says the matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18 while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Yang shot the suspect before she died, and the IIO later said Jongwon Ham underwent surgery for his injuries.

WATCH | First responders and loved ones pay tribute to Yang: Slain B.C. Mountie remembered for compassion for those in crisis Duration 2:01 Slain B.C. Mountie Shaelyn Yang honoured Wednesday with a regimental funeral service where she was remembered as a hero for helping the most vulnerable in her community. Her stabbing death while on the job is highlighting the dangers for those working on the front lines of homelessness, addictions and mental health.

Ham has since been charged with first-degree murder in Yang's death.

"Due to concurrent court proceedings related to the incident, the IIO's public report will not be released on the IIO website until that process has concluded,'' the IIO said in a news release.