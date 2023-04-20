shíshálh Nation says 40 unmarked graves believed found at residential school site, more are expected

The shíshálh Nation says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.

A statement from the nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says it listened to elders and survivors of the residential school and stories shared of missing children have now been confirmed.

It says it has completed the first two phases of its work.

The nation asks that people not focus on the number, and to not become desensitized to the idea of unmarked graves, as Indigenous communities across the country continue to reveal details of ground searches.

"As more communities search for answers and share results, I urge you not to lose sight of the devastation and the impacts," said Chief Lenora Joe in a video statement.

"I ask you to not focus on the numbers. Not all of the missing children have been found, and many will never be found."

The nation says ground-penetrating radar is one of the tools it used in the archeological project, which also includes interviews with survivors and records of documented historical events.

The shíshálh Nation says it has been working with the University of Saskatchewan to find the remains of children who didn't return from St. Augustine's, in Sechelt, B.C.

The residential school, run by the Catholic Church, was open from 1904 to 1975.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has named five children who died there.

It wasn't just shíshálh children who were forced to attend the school. According to Joe, children were sent there from 51 other nations.

Terry Clark, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said they always had enough proof of the remains. He says they looked where elders told them to, and will now launch a third phase of work.

"I believe this number will continue to grow as we do more work and try to find all of the lost children," said Clark.

For now, Chief Lenora Joe says work will be paused — both to reflect within community, and to let the children rest.

The nation has asked for privacy but says people can show support by wearing orange shirts, flying flags at half-mast, and cherishing their children and families.