With Olympics in reach, SFU swimmer seeks answers for coach's mysterious absence

A top Canadian swimmer worries he won't achieve his Olympic dreams because he's been mysteriously without a coach for a month.

Last season, 19-year-old Collyn Gagne was ranked as Canada's third-best swimmer for the 400-metre individual medley, a race combining butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle swimming.

Gagne and his teammates on the Simon Fraser University swim team feel he could make the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo — but without his coach, 29-year veteran Liam Donnelly, they're concerned.

Donnelly left the team unexpectedly Jan. 10. Swimmers say neither the school nor Donnelly have explained the absence or said when he might return. In his absence, an assistant coach has been leading the team.

Liam Donnelly is still listed as the head coach of SFU's swim team but has been away on leave since Jan. 10. (athletics.sfu.ca)

"Coach Liam is really the reason why I'm here," Gagne said. "Coach really instilled a sense of confidence in me and said one day I can definitely make it."

Gagne has Olympic trials in April. Others are competing for National Collegiate Athletic Association championships in March and Canadian championships in August.

For seniors, these could be their final competitive swim meets.

Kristen Olvet says having a consistent coach who understands athletes is important for the mental side of swimming and impacts performance. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"I'm hoping that I'll be able to get there and have an amazing last race," said Kristen Olvet, 21, captain of the women's team.

The athletes say Donnelly's absence at this crucial juncture has left them distracted and frustrated.

"The kind of training that we would expect from a coach, we're not getting," men's team captain Andrew Woinoski, 21, said.

"There's been a lot of arguments between swimmers and coaches and some people are choosing not to go to practice."

A selection of Collyn Gagne's swimming medals from various competitions over the years. He and his teammates feel he has a realistic shot at making the 2020 Olympics. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

CBC News received no explanation for the absence after contacting Donnelly and SFU athletic director Theresa Hanson. Hanson cited provincial privacy rules.

"When coaches are away, we communicate with our athletes about such absences and adopt fulsome plans to support the athletes during that time," she said via email.

Athletes say they feel disrespected by the lack of information.

They and some in the local swimming community suspect the absences are not voluntary and point to possible conflict between Donnelly and the athletics department.

'Uncertainty is the worst thing'

Woinoski has been on the team since Sept. 2016. He said Donnelly has had three mysterious, extended absences.

The first was in March 2017. Donnelly missed the remainder of the season and didn't return until July.

In Jan. 2019, Donnelly missed three weeks. That time, Donnelly briefed the team before leaving, said his health was fine and noted when he would return, but never explained the absence.

Andrew Woinoski feels issues with the athletics department are behind Donnelly's absences. He wants Donnelly to be left alone to run the program his way. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"That is really stressful, not knowing," Woinoski said. "Uncertainty is the worst thing you can have in your swimming career."

Gagne said the opportunity to be coached by Donnelly convinced him to commit to SFU.

The same was true for international student Antonio Marino, from Naples, Italy.

"I'm on the road of starting to think about [changing schools]," Marino, 20, said. "I'm paying a lot to stay here."

Simon Fraser University is the only non-American school in the NCAA. In 2018, the most recent year data is available, the SFU swim team's operating expenses were $197,498. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

He warned another Italian student considering SFU about the situation.

"I felt like I had to," Marino said. "And now he's not here."

Questions being asked

Donnelly is well-known for his coaching but made headlines when he was accused of sexual harassment by one of his female swimmers.

He was fired but disputed the claim, saying the swimmer was in fact stalking him. He was later reinstated.

Donnelly's accuser was given a conditional discharge in 2004 with one year's probation for criminally harassing a Vancouver radio host following their breakup.

Swimmers that spoke to CBC emphasized they have no suspicions of misconduct by the coach.

The swimmers believe Donnelly would tell them if his absences stemmed from health or family concerns.

Paul McNamara, vice-president of Simon Fraser Aquatics, wondered if the absences are a matter of university politics. Simon Fraser Aquatics is a high-performance swim club where Donnelly coached, beginning in 2004.

Simon Fraser Aquatics is independent of Simon Fraser University. The club historically had a close relationship with SFU, renting pool space and acting as an unofficial farm team.

But since 2018, the club has had tension with Hanson over pool times and administration of a high school swimming program.

Donnelly coached for the club until 2017. McNamara said SFU has forbidden Donnelly from coaching for them since.

McNamara wonders if Donnelly's absences are due to blowback from his involvement with the club.

"It's my belief that there are some residual issues," McNamara said, adding the university swim team is caught in the middle. "They're struggling and it's unnecessary."