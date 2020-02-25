When you're sitting in a conference room listening to a briefing from your boss, do you ever feel it's simply not true?

You may hesitate to say it out loud, but a recent academic paper addresses that instinct with a frank, eye-catching title: Confronting indifference toward truth: Dealing with workplace bulls**t.

Simon Fraser University's Beedie School of Business professor David Hannah, along with three co-authors, wrote the article published earlier this month in the journal Business Horizons .

What and where is workplace BS?

According to the paper, while lying means misrepresenting the truth, bullsh**t means the total disregard of the truth.

Hannah explained it to Daybreak South host Chris Walker this way: "I saw you're a big fan of The Grateful Dead. So if I was lying I would say: Chris really hates the Grateful Dead. If I was BSing, I might say Chris is a huge Taylor Swift fan."

Hannah said industries prone to corporate BS have these characteristics:

Overly bureaucratic with "pointless" meetings and committees.

Use a lot of jargon.

Embrace ideology more than seeking the truth.

The paper is inspired by Princeton University philosopher Harry Frankfurt's 1986 essay On Bullsh**t which he later turned into a 2005 book.

Hannah says workplace BS is now more common than ever. "In today's world with our social media echo chambers ... it doesn't even matter if it's truthful anymore and it just appeals to us. We as a society are getting increasingly disconnected from what is true."

David Hannah advises employees to be cautious when tackling BS from their supervisors. (Brian Howell)

How to deal with BS

The paper suggests ways to deal with workplace BS using a memorable acronym — C.R.A.P.:

Comprehend it.

Recognize it.

Act against it.

Prevent it.

Hannah said the paper reminds corporate leaders to be attentive about using BS. And he admits employees have a difficult choice if they decide to act when a supervisor resorts to BS. He recommends handling this situation gently by asking for evidence or logic to substantiate opinions, and by encouraging critical thinking.

Hannah and his colleagues will soon launch a "bulls**t detector survey" for searching it out in workplaces.

To hear the complete interview with David Hannah on Daybreak South, tap the audio link below: