Simon Fraser University ending its football program

It's four downs and out for Simon Fraser University's football program.

The Burnaby, B.C., university announced Tuesday that it would be discontinuing its varsity team, effectively immediately, ending a 53-year tradition at the school.

In a statement, SFU President Joy Johnston said the decision was prompted by the Lone Star Conference not inviting them to continue playing in their conference for the 2024 season.

"The ongoing uncertainty creates an unacceptable experience for students. The university has carefully considered all available options, and as a leadership team, we concluded that football is no longer a feasible sport for SFU," she said.

Simon Fraser University is the only Canadian institution to play in the American-based National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), moving there from the Canadian-based U Sports in 2010.

(

While SFU has had success in several sports in the years since, they had struggled to be competitive in football, finishing with an overall record of 18 wins and 99 losses.

One of the reasons for the university's move to the NCAA was the ability to offer more scholarships for athletes, and Johnson said the school would honour those commitments for those who choose to remain at SFU and meet eligibility requirements.

More to come.