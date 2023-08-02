SFU athletics director departs school 4 months after football cancellation controversy

Simon Fraser University senior athletics director Theresa Hanson has left the school four months after a huge outcry was sparked by the elimination of the SFU football program.

According to a post on the SFU athletics website, Hanson's final day was Wednesday.

"After careful consideration and discussion, Theresa Hanson, senior director, athletics and recreation, and SFU have come to mutual agreement that the time is right for a change in direction within athletics and recreation," said vice-provost Rummana Khan Hemani.

The end of the 57-year-old program was suddenly announced on April 4 by SFU president Joy Johnson who pointed to "ongoing uncertainty" caused by the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference announcing it was dropping SFU football at the end of the upcoming season.

On the same day, Hanson told players the decision to axe the program was not financially motivated and called the process to join another conference "very complex."

SFU Football player says cancellation of program is 'devastating' Duration 0:46 Key'Shaun Dorsey came to SFU to follow his dream of playing football.

Players and alumni said they were blindsided by the announcement and criticized Hanson for not making an effort to join another conference, like Canada West or the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, where the team had played previously.

They also questioned why the team wasn't given the opportunity to play out its final season in the Lone Star Conference.

Five players filed for an injunction, which was denied in B.C. Supreme Court. A Save SFU Football one-day fundraiser backed by B.C. Lion owner Amar Doman raised over $700,000 to help revive the team.

In May, SFU appointed Bob Copeland, senior vice-president of McLaren Global Sport Solutions, to serve as a special adviser to explore future football options. A final report is expected in September.

Hanson was named SFU athletics director in 2015. Khan Hemani praised her eight-year tenure, saying Hanson led the department with "commendable integrity, professionalism and loyalty."