SFU asks all visitors to wear masks at its campuses

Simon Fraser University is now asking that all visitors to its campuses in Burnaby, Vancouver and Surrey wear a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces.

Effective Monday, the university is requesting that masks be worn in building entryways and atriums, hallways, stairwells, washrooms and study areas.

"Although remote delivery of fall classes means few of you will need to visit campus, it's important that we continue our due diligence to ensure that everyone who does need to return to campus during this time remains safe," Vice-President Academic and Provost Jonathan Driver said in an email to students.

Despite limited numbers of people currently on campus and expected in the fall, the school says common areas can be congested and make it difficult to consistently maintain a safe physical distance.

"Non-medical masks are proven to protect others from the spread of the virus, so we ask everyone to do their part to protect each other," says Driver.

People unable to wear a mask for medical or other reasons are being asked to maintain a safe distance from others.

SFU is planning to make its own branded cloth face mask available soon.

The university says specific safety plans are still being developed for activities in labs, offices and classrooms.

In the meantime, SFU is reminding visitors to stay home if they're feeling sick, wash their hands, avoid touching their face, maintain a two-metre distance from others at all times or wear a mask when that's not possible.

Guidelines from the province

In late July, the B.C. government released COVID-19 guidelines for post-secondary institutions, which according to Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark, offered a "minimum standard" for colleges and universities to follow.

The guidelines encouraged post-secondary institutions to make several accommodations, including setting a limit on the number of people permitted in a space at one time, providing hand sanitizer and PPE when necessary, and requiring masks where social distancing is not possible.

