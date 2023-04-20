SFU football alumni meet with university president in hopes of resuscitating team

Simon Fraser University football alumni hope a meeting Friday with SFU president Joy Johnson and other school officials is a step toward having the varsity football team reinstated.

Lawyer and former SFU player Glen Orris took part in the meeting and described it as a positive step.

"The significant people at the university are talking to us, and that's the most important thing," said Orris. "Everyone is engaged in discussions, and we're moving it forward."

SFU suddenly announced it was dropping football on April 4 after 57 years of having a varsity team.

In a written statement , Johnson said the team was facing "ongoing uncertainty" caused by the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference deciding to drop SFU football beginning in 2024.

On the same day, SFU senior athletic director Theresa Hanson and vice-president and provost Wade Parkhouse met with players to deliver the news. Hanson told the team the decision was not financially motivated and called the process to join another conference "very complex."

Players and alumni said they were blindsided by the announcement and wondered why the school hadn't applied to play in other leagues like Canada West or the NAIA.

The decision also ignited a wave of support from across Canadian football and beyond.

Lawyer for axed SFU Football players calls injunction a last resort Duration 1:03 Peter Gall hopes SFU will reinstate the team before May 3 "safety valve" deadline.

On Thursday, B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman said he and his friends will match donations to SFU football to the tune of $500,000 per year for the next five years. Doman is calling for donations on April 25, which he dubbed "Save SFU Football Day."

"We are doing everything we can to support SFU football, not only for the upcoming 2023 season but for the future and the decades to come," he said on social media.

Orris said the breadth of support bodes well for the program, if allowed to continue.

"You can't help but be optimistic as a result of that," he said. "I believe if we can get the program reinstated it'll come back better and stronger than it's ever been."

Last week, the SFU Football Alumni Society filed an injunction application in B.C. Supreme Court on behalf of five scholarship players claiming the school is in breach of contract. If successful, the courts could order SFU to continue the program. SFU has three weeks to file a response.

The injunction application hearing is scheduled for May 3, but Orris hopes school officials change their mind before that.

"Hopefully, we don't have to go that route. Hopefully, we can go through discussions to get the program reinstated and made stronger. And then we don't need to deal with legal proceedings at all."