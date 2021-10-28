Sexual coercion claims made against 2nd former Vancouver Whitecaps women's team coach

A story in the British news publication The Guardian is reporting new allegations of sexual coercion from a former player against a former Vancouver Whitecaps women's head coach.

Mallory Enoch said Hubert Busby Jr., coach of the team in 2010 and 2011, made unwanted sexual advances while recruiting her to play in Vancouver.

Among the details, Enoch said Busby deceived her into sharing a hotel room with him on multiple occasions.

The Guardian reports that Enoch and Whitecaps players complained to team management about Busby, and the team hired an ombudsman to interview players.

In October 2011, an email from Whitecaps executive Dan Lenarduzzi informed players, "it was in the club's best interest to make a change in coaching staff for our women's team program."

Lenarduzzi also told players they shouldn't comment publicly on the matter, according to the Guardian.

Busby moved from the Whitecaps to coach other women's teams, including the Seattle Sounders. He is currently the head coach of the Jamaican women's national team.

The Jamaican Football Federation said it is aware of the allegations and it will be meeting with Busby next week. Busby has denied all of Enoch's claims in the Guardian story.

CBC has reached out to the Whitecaps and is awaiting a response.

The allegations come as Bob Birarda, also a former Vancouver Whitecaps women's head coach and Canadian women's team coach is facing nine sexual offence charges related to incidents alleged to have happened between 1988 and 2008 involving four former soccer players.

Birarda was quietly released from the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in 2008 after an internal investigation, and went on to coach female club soccer in the Vancouver area until he was arrested and charged in 2019.

Birarda was scheduled to appear in North Vancouver provincial court Thursday, but his appearance was pushed back to Nov. 25. He has yet to enter a plea and the charges have not been tested in court.