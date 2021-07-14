RCMP warn public, call for witnesses following 2 sex assaults in Surrey parks

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are calling for witnesses to come forward following two sexual assaults in city parks each taking place within days of each other.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the first attack happened on July 9, just before 10 p.m. PT. A woman was walking along 104 Avenue at the southwest corner of Hawthorne Park when she met an unknown man.

The woman followed the man into the park where he then sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was able to fight off the suspect and get away, but had to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

No suspect was found, but police said the man is described as a black male, about six feet, two inches tall, 180 pounds with a muscular build and short messy dreadlocks. RCMP is asking two witnesses who were near the entrance to Hawthorne Park at the time to come forward.

A police composite sketch of the suspect in the July 12 sexual assault in Tynehead Park. (Surrey RCMP)

Just three days later on July 12, a female youth was walking in Tynehead Park just after midnight when she was pushed from behind, then sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect was again able to flee the scene, and the youth was able to leave the area for help.

In this incident, the suspect is also described as a black man, about six feet, one inch tall with a muscular build as well, with stubble on his face.

It's believed he was wearing a bright red hoodie, black pants and red shoes.

RCMP said there is no evidence linking the two attacks, but the public is being asked to be aware.

Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O'Ruairc with the Special Victims Unit said while neither of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries both bear the emotional trauma of these attacks.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area of 168 Street and 96 Avenue between 10 p.m. on July 11 and 12:30 a.m. on July 12 — or from the area of 104 Avenue to 142 Street on July 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. — is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.