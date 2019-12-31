Chilliwack RCMP seeking witnesses to alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Chilliwack RCMP are seeking witnesses to an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on the night of Dec. 20.

According to a news release, the girl was offered a sexual proposal and inappropriately touched by a man in the 8200 block of Eagle Landing Parkway at approximately 11 p.m. PT.

"Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran away into a business," said Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

"Obviously we are concerned. However, to this point of our investigation, officers have not linked this event to any similar incidents."

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male.

Approximately 180 cm (5'11") in height.

In his mid-20s.

Wearing a long sleeve red shirt.

Rail suggests that parents review stranger danger safety tips with their children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).