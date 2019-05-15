Woman sues RCMP officer who asked 'were you at all turned on?' in interview

An Indigenous woman who was interrogated by a Kelowna RCMP officer in March, 2012, after reporting reporting a sexual assault, is now suing the officer.

A video of the interview was made public in May, drawing condemnation from members of parliament and a review by the RCMP. In it, the officer is heard asking the woman whether she was "at all turned on" by the reported sexual assault.

The woman, who is not being identified, because she was 17 at the time of the interview, is suing Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Kenneth Hall, the Attorney General of Canada and B.C.'s minister of justice.

In her notice of civil claim, the woman alleges the two-hour interview was demeaning, insulting and abusive.

She claims Hall's interrogation "was a reckless misogynistic and arrogant departure from the standard expected of a professionally trained RCMP member."

The plaintiff alleges she attended the interview, because she was under the impression she was there to report a serious sexual assault, but she was treated as a suspect for public mischief, and she claims Hall and others "used the degrading, malicious interrogation as a punishment."

In the documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court, the woman lists several consequences stemming from the interview, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, nervous shock, insomnia, nightmares, and attempted suicide.

She's seeking a range of damages from Hall, the Attorney General of Canada, and B.C.'s minister of justice.

Hall and the other defendants have yet to file a statements of defence in the case.

According to the RCMP, Hall is not doing media interviews and he's respecting the legal process.

An RCMP spokesperson responded to a request for comment from CBC News by referring to a statement issued by deputy commissioner, Jennifer Strachan, earlier this month.

"We agree that on the surface this case doesn't appear to align with public expectations or the current standards and practices in place when addressing sex assault investigations and supporting victims," the statement read.

