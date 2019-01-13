Sexual assault victim shocked to discover limo driver faces new allegations

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault allegations that may trigger some survivors.

A Vancouver woman who accused a limo driver of sexual assault six years ago says she was shocked to discover that her alleged attacker is facing similar new allegations.

In an affidavit filed as part of a recent civil forfeiture decision against limo driver Sukhwinder Singh Bassarpuri and his company, Armani Limousines, the victim said she learned of the new allegations from a newspaper article in the Times Colonist last October.

"I just broke down crying," said the woman, whose name CBC News is withholding, in an interview Friday.

"It's almost like bringing you back to that moment. It was very, very tough. Even today it's tough."

According to the forfeiture decision, the province successfully applied to seize Bassarpuri's limo after Vancouver police arrested him in a parking lot on Denman Street on Sept. 8, 2018.

Police say they found a "heavily impaired" woman in the back of his limo. She had called her boyfriend to say the driver wouldn't let her leave.

Her boyfriend, who called police and then tracked the woman by GPS on her phone, allegedly found Bassarpuri in the back of the limo with his pants down. The woman told police Bassarpuri had been in the back with her. They determined she was too intoxicated to consent to any sexual activity.

Court documents filed as part of the decision show that Bassarpuri now faces sexual assault allegations from three women over the last six years, including one who says he assaulted her while she was having a seizure.

The province applied to seize his limo to keep him from committing criminal acts with it.

A police affidavit filed as part of the forfeiture case also says Bassarpuri has faced past accusations of grabbing a female passenger by the throat after a dispute over a fare, and of threatening to kill another limo driver who reported him to the Passenger Transportation Board — the provincial authority that regulates taxi and limo licences.

According to the decision, Bassarpuri was operating without a chauffeur's permit or a limo licence at the time of his arrest in September.

Bassarpuri isn't currently facing any criminal charges. In his response to the seizure application, he denies all the allegations. A police affidavit included in the court documents show he was released after his arrest on Sept. 8 on a promise to appear in B.C. Provincial Court on Jan. 24.

CBC News reached out to Bassarpuri through his lawyer. They didn't respond.

Past allegations

The allegations from last September share some similarities with those from the woman who accused Bassarpuri of sexual assault six years ago.

In her affidavit, the woman says in July 2013, Bassarpuri — described at the time as 42 years old, approximately 6 feet, 4 inches, about 260-280 pounds, and who went by "Sam" — drove her home to Richmond after she celebrated her birthday with friends.

"I was celebrating my 44th birthday and I was so happy that evening," she told CBC News in an interview. "That's just not how the evening ended."

The ride was a gift offered as part of the evening's festivities, which included dinner at a restaurant in downtown Vancouver and dancing at a club on Granville Street until early in the morning.

A police report included in the forfeiture documents says the woman told officers that she and "Sam" chatted during the drive home, and he offered her a drink.

The woman told police that Bassarpuri got into the back of the vehicle with her, and then removed her clothes and assaulted her, telling her she was a "good girl."

The woman told police she cried while this was happening and told him repeatedly to stop.

The woman reported the incident to police a week later. The forfeiture decision says police recommended charges, but the Crown did not approve them.

Alleged assault during seizure

A third woman alleges that Bassarpuri sexually assaulted her in June 2017.

The same police report says the woman told police Bassarpuri drove her home, where some friends had gathered. The woman said Bassarpuri came in with alcohol from his limo.

When she asked guests to leave because she felt an epileptic seizure coming on, Bassarpuri offered to stay and look after her. Instead, she told police, he allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was immobilized during the seizure.

The report says the woman, embarrassed and ashamed, didn't report the incident until April 2018.

The police officer's affidavit says Bassarpuri is currently the suspect in an active investigation involving an alleged sexual assault, and that police have recommended charges against him. He has promised to appear in Provincial Court on Jan. 24.