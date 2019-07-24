Surrey RCMP release sketches of sexual assault suspect

Surrey RCMP have released sketches of a man wanted for the sexual assault of a woman in Newton Athletic Park on July 9.

The sketches are of the same man but based on two different witness statements.

Police say the victim was walking in the park when she was was grabbed from behind by an unknown male. She managed to break free and run away.

A search of the park with police dogs found nothing.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male in his mid-20s, approximately five feet eight inches tall, with dark facial hair, wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, black Jordan slippers and black socks.

Newton Athletic Park is in the 7300 block of 128 Street.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.