Kelowna piano teacher on trial for sexually assaulting young student during a private lesson

A child told a Kelowna, B.C., courtroom on Thursday details about their music teacher's inappropriate touching during a piano lesson.

Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 55, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Speaking from a room at the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre, the alleged victim gave testimony virtually in court with a support worker by their side.

Wong, wearing a dark grey suit and tie, sat quietly in the courtroom, sometimes resting his head in his hand as the child addressed the court.

The child testified in 2021 that Wong touched them inappropriately during private piano lessons held at Wong's home in Kelowna.

CBC News is not publishing the age or gender of the child to protect their identity.

Child didn't want to attend piano lessons any longer

The piano student's mother also gave testimony in court on Monday, saying the family sent their child for weekly lessons at Wong's home in 2021 over a duration of several months until the allegations surfaced.

The mother told the court she became aware of the alleged sexual touching while she was driving with the child in their car in early 2022.

The child didn't want to go to piano lessons any longer. When the mother asked why, the child said it was because Wong was touching them, the mother testified.

The mother broke down in tears when asked by Crown prosecutor Murray Kay to identify Wong in the courtroom and the judge called for a break in the proceedings.

'It's not just about me'

Kay played a video recording of a conversation between the alleged victim and Const. Renee Brand, a specialized child forensic interviewer with the RCMP's Child Abuse Unit, that took place in a room at the Child Advocacy Centre in March 2022.

Holding a stuffed animal, the child told Brand they were concerned about the safety of other children taking piano lessons with Wong.

"It's not just about me. I'm worried about the other kids that are there [having lessons]," the child said to Brand.

In cross examination, defence lawyer Grant Gray asked the child why they hadn't spoken about the allegations earlier.

The alleged victim testified they were worried Wong would go to jail and they didn't want people to go to jail.

The child also said they were worried they would get in trouble as well.

Prior charges of sexual offences

Wong was arrested in February 2022, according to police.

In announcing the charges, an RCMP spokesperson said investigators believed there may be additional victims because of Wong's access to youth.

However, since then, police have not reported further sexual assault claims against Wong, and he is not facing any additional criminal charges.

Wong is a former Kelowna high school music teacher.

In 2014 he was charged with voyeurism of a student and sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge.

In 2014, Neil Wong was charged with voyeurism of a student and sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge while he was employed as a high school music teacher in Kelowna, B.C. (B.C. Ministry of Health newsletter)

CBC News applied to unseal court documents related to the case but earlier this month a judge ruled they remained sealed because of the conditional discharge.

Wong was suspended by School District 23 in 2013 and resigned from his position in 2015, according to a teacher's regulation branch document.

In 2016 Wong agreed to the cancellation of his teaching certificate, according to the decision.

His trial on the sexual assault and sexual interference charges is expected to last two days.