Teen sexually assaulted at Halloween corn maze, police say

Police in Saanich, B.C., have launched an investigation after a teenage girl reported being sexually assaulted in a Halloween corn maze on Friday.

The 16-year-old said she was walking through the Galey Farms Halloween Corn Maze with her mother when she was touched from behind in a sexual manner, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The mother and daughter "quickly identified" a group of 13-year-old boys but weren't able to figure out which boy was allegedly responsible because the maze was so busy, the statement added.

Three teens were detained, with the help of security, once police arrived at the maze. The statement said their parents were called to the farm and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said investigators are looking to speak to witnesses or other potential victims who may have been assaulted or approached in a similar manner.

"The youths were brazen enough to commit this act even though the victim was walking with her mother, and investigators hope to identify the party responsible as the investigation continues," Det. Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley wrote in the statement.

"The Saanich police take incidents like this seriously, as assaults of this nature directly impact the safety and security of the members of our community."

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.