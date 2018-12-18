Sexsmith Elementary School parents ask for safety changes in wake of student sex assault

Parents at Sexsmith Elementary are asking the Vancouver School Board to remove foliage, add fencing, install security cameras and increase the number of supervision aids in the wake of a sexual assault of a six-year-old student who was lured away from the school almost two weeks ago.

In a letter, the Sexsmith Parent Advisory Council says a number of issues with the school, including its location and curved layout makes supervising students challenging.

"There are several ongoing risk factors around Sexsmith to contend with as they supervise students, such as the location of the school close to a secluded forested trail and golf course, the school's position on a sloping hilly area and challenging sight lines both inside and outside the school," reads the letter.

On Dec. 5, the little girl was coaxed away from the school by a male stranger, sexually assaulted, and then returned to school grounds. Police continue to investigate.

The letter says the PAC will be requesting a meeting with the VPD.