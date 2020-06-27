Sex offender living in Vancouver poses major risk to women, police warn

Vancouver police are warning of a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city and poses a major risk to women.

Police say Howard Geddes Skelding, 28, has just finished a two-year sentence for sexual assault and indecent acts.

He will be on probation for three years while living in the area.

Police say they believe Skelding is at a high risk to re-offend both violently and sexually, particularly if he's using drugs.

They describe Skelding as five-feet, eight-inches tall and 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above his right eye.

During probation, Skelding can't own any weapons, including firearms, ammunition, explosives or knives.

He must also attend counselling and treatment as directed by his probation officer, and abstain from drinking alcohol and taking non-prescription medications.

Police ask anyone who sees Skelding violating those conditions to call 911.